Baltimore, MD—Maryland’s GoVAX Summer Tour continues this weekend with two COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled at seasonal events.

“As the GoVAX Summer Tour continues, we look forward to visiting each region of Maryland and vaccinating more residents,” said Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Our goal is to take vaccines everywhere that they are needed, and we appreciate the help of our community partners across the state for their help creating vaccination opportunities at the events that they are hosting this summer.”

OVERFLOW FESTIVAL: On Saturday, June 12, the Overflow Festival will host a vaccine clinic operated by MDH and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency from 2 to 7 p.m. at 47414 Old State House Rd. in St. Mary’s City. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for individuals aged 18 and over.

The Overflow Festival is a showcase of live music and some of Southern Maryland’s finest wineries, distilleries, and eateries, all set in historic St Mary’s City.

“The St. Mary’s County Branch of the NAACP organized the Overflow Festival to support local business and bring dining and live entertainment options to the area for people of all ages to enjoy.” said BJ Hall, the branch’s president. “We are delighted to use the event to also bring additional COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to beautiful St. Mary’s City, and we encourage anyone who wants a vaccine to join us and get one.”

The Overflow Festival is also supported by the Historic St. Mary’s City museum, the Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and nonprofit organization Reach Back & Lift 1.

Marylanders who get vaccinated at GoVAX Summer Tour events now until Sunday, July 4 will be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion. To submit a request for a GoVAX Mobile clinic at your event, use the state’s electronic request form.

