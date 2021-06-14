Clinton, MD (June 14, 2021) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center will hold a free vaccine event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Capitol Heights. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be available for adults of any age and children who are 12 or older. Minors under the age of 18, however, must be accompanied by an adult. Insurance is not required and walk-ins are welcome.

COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer work with your body’s natural defenses so you will be ready to fight the virus upon exposure. They are very effective at preventing the virus, which helps to keep you and your family members from getting seriously ill even if COVID-19 is contracted. Other vaccination options that are currently offered in the United States include the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the viral vectored vaccine, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine which is only authorized for adults 18 and older.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made using messenger RNA, or mRNA, which teaches the immune system to recognize a spike protein as foreign and develop antibodies, along with other immunity weapons to help fight it. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has reassured all eligible citizens that these vaccines are safe and effective.

Maple Springs Baptist Church is located at 4131 Belt Road, Capitol Heights, MD, 20743. To register in advance, please call MedStar Southern Maryland’s vaccine clinic at 202-235-6492.

