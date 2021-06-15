The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approved the appointments of six central office and school administrators.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We appreciate so much those who are ready and willing to step up to another level of leadership and responsibility. The work is both challenging and rewarding, and we are confident all of the appointees will enhance student success in Calvert County. “

Dr. Susan Johnson: From Director of Secondary School Improvement to Assistant Superintendent of Instruction

Dr. Johnson is currently the Director of Secondary School Improvement and has served in that position since July 2016. Prior to joining the Department of Instruction, Dr. Johnson served as principal of Calvert High School, principal and assistant principal of Northern Middle School, and a special education teacher at Calvert Middle and Patuxent High Schools. Dr. Johnson received her Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991, her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Western Maryland College in 1999 and her Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership for Changing Populations from the Notre Dame of Maryland University in 2012.

Mr. James Kurtz: From Principal of Windy Hill Middle School to Director of Student Services

Mr. Kurtz is currently the Principal of Windy Hill Middle School and has been in that position since 2013. Mr. Kurtz began his teaching career as a science teacher at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Charles County. After teaching there for two years, he moved to La Plata High School before being hired to teach at Calvert High School in 2000. He has been a dean of students and assistant principal at two CCPS middle schools before his tenure began as principal of Windy Hill Middle School. Mr. Kurtz has been part of the negotiations team representing the Calvert Association of Administrators and Supervisors since 2007 and currently serves as the organization’s Vice President. He received his Bachelor of Science in General Science with a Concentration in Biology from Frostburg State University and his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Bowie State University.

Mr. Mark Whidden: From Assistant Principal at Calvert High School to Principal at Windy Hill Middle School

Mr. Whidden has served as an assistant principal at Northern High, Northern Middle School and most recently at Calvert High School. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from West Virginia University, Mr. Whidden started teaching social studies to middle school students in 1997. He received his Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from McDaniel College. Mr. Whidden has also coached cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

Racheal Lindauer: From Dean at Calvert Country School to Principal at Calvert Country School

Ms. Lindauer began her career as an elementary functional skills teacher in Charles County. She then served as a districtwide autism resource teacher before becoming the special education coordinator, a role in which she coordinated, managed and supported regional programs at all three levels. She then transferred to Calvert County and has served in the position of dean of students at Calvert Country School since August 2017. Ms. Lindauer received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Vincent College and Seminary in Pennsylvania in 2001 and her Master of Arts in Special Education – Severe Disabilities from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2014.

Hollie Ims: From Dean at Windy Hill Middle School to Assistant Principal at Windy Hill Middle School

Hollie Ims received her Bachelor of Science in Integrated Elementary and Special Education from Towson University in 2011 and her Master of Arts in Leadership in Special Education in 2016 from the Notre Dame of Maryland University. She began teaching in Calvert County in 2011 as a special education teacher at Calvert Middle School. Ms. Ims taught special education classes at Plum Point Elementary School and Calvert High School before accepting the position of dean of students at Windy Hill Middle.

Benjamin Goldsmith: Assistant Principal at Calvert High School

Mr. Goldsmith comes to CCPS from St. Mary’s County Public Schools. He did his student teaching internship at Leonardtown High School before being hired as a social studies teacher at Leonardtown Middle School and later Leonardtown High School. Mr. Goldsmith received his Bachelor of Arts in History and his Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Education – Social Studies, both from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

