Baltimore, Maryland – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition to help seniors in Maryland avoid falling victim to financial exploitation. PROTECT Week, held June 14-18, 2021, offers opportunities to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older Marylanders. The public outreach events include a virtual press conference, tele-town hall, and educational programming via social media.

June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. – Assistant United States Attorney Sean Delaney and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Keith Custer present on financial fraud targeting seniors at Oak Crest Senior Living, an over 55 community in Parkville, Maryland. ** This event was recorded and will be distributed to other senior living communities.

June 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. – Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner joins Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot at virtual press conference launching PROTECT Week. Online at www.Facebook.com/aarpmaryland and www.YouTube.com/aarpmaryland

June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. – Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner joins Maryland AARP for Tele-town Hall event focusing on fake COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, government imposter scams, and romance scams targeting seniors. You can tune in, or register for the robo-call here https://vekeo.com/aarpmaryland/ or listen on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/aarpmd/

June 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. – Assistant United States Attorney Evelyn Cusson and BBB of Greater Maryland Executive Director Angie Barnett present to Civic Works Elder Services via Zoom on how to avoid gift card scams.

June 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. – Assistant United States Attorney Evelyn Cusson and BBB of Greater Maryland Executive Director Angie Barnett host Facebook Live Event “Why Scammers Love Gift Cards.”

Now in its fourth year, PROTECT Week 2021 coincides with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15. PROTECT Week resources, available on www.protectweek.org, will help Marylanders identify financial exploitation so that they may protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse. Visit www.protectweek.org for event details and registration.

About the Partners

The PROTECT Week Coalition includes the following partners:

• Maryland Department of Aging

• Maryland Office of the Attorney General

• The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland

• Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation

• Maryland Office of the Comptroller

• Maryland Department of Human Services

• Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

• Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition

• EverSafe

• ElderSAFE

• SAFE: Stop Abuse of Elders

• Baltimore County Restoring Elder Safety Today – BC REST Coalition

• AARP Maryland

• CCCSMD – Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland

