On June 12 at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a retail business in the 2900 block of Festival Way for the report of a theft that just occurred.

A male suspect entered the store and asked to look at an air pod case. The employee gave the suspect the case and the suspect began walking out of the store. As the employee approached, the suspect threatened to harm him and fled the scene with the merchandise.

Lorenzo Henson Simms, 18, of Waldorf

Shortly afterward, officers responded to a business in the 3300 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Two males entered the store and one approached an employee. He asked to look at a set of air pods. Once he had the air pods, the suspect displayed a handgun, which was in his waistband, threatened the employee, and fled.

Officers determined the same suspect was involved in both cases. A description of the subjects was broadcast and they were located a short time later inside the St. Charles Towne Center. A juvenile male was detained while the other male fled. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident. Officers recovered a replica handgun in the suspect’s waistband and the stolen merchandise was also located.

Lorenzo Henson Simms, 18, of Waldorf was charged with armed robbery and theft. On June 14, a judge ordered Simms to be released on personal recognizance with electronic monitoring. The juvenile male was released to his parents.

Like this: Like Loading...