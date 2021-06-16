LEONARDTOWN, MARYLAND (June 15, 2021) – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy Department was recently honored with 13 awards—the most in the department’s history—in two nationwide competitions honoring excellence in medical marketing. This year’s accolades included nine gold distinctions for work completed in 2020.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy team includes, from left, Megan Johnson, Sandy Ondrejcak, Deborah Gross, Holly Meyer, Maddie Marx, and Ruby Hawks.

“Like all who work in health care and so many other fields, we were asked to take on new challenges in completely unusual circumstances during the last year,” said Holly Meyer, director of Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy at MedStar St. Mary’s. “Our department dug deep for creative solutions in stressful situations, maintaining their positivity and professionalism along the way. Receiving a record number of awards for work done throughout a pandemic year is a testament to our team’s innovation and dedication.”

The Healthcare Advertising Awards are sponsored by the Healthcare Marketing Report, a publications group focused on higher education and healthcare marketing news from around the nation. More than 4,400 submissions were received this year, with gold recognition awarded to just 10% of entries. A national panel of judges reviewed submissions based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design, and overall impact.

Healthcare Advertising Awards won in 2021

Gold – “2019 Nursing Annual Report” – Annual Report category

– “2019 Nursing Annual Report” – Annual Report category Gold – “The Prescription” – E-Publication

– “The Prescription” – E-Publication Gold – “The Pulse,” 2020 collection – Newsletter/Internal

– “The Pulse,” 2020 collection – Newsletter/Internal Gold – “Spirit Yearbook” – Special event materials

– “Spirit Yearbook” – Special event materials Gold – “UnMasked Gala 2020” – Total fundraising/development campaign

– “UnMasked Gala 2020” – Total fundraising/development campaign Silver – COVID Communications 2020 – COVID-19 response materials

– COVID Communications 2020 – COVID-19 response materials Bronze – MedStar Orthopaedic Institute ad – Magazine advertising, single

– MedStar Orthopaedic Institute ad – Magazine advertising, single Merit – “Healthy Living,” 2020 collection – Publication/External

The Aster Awards, recognizing excellence in medical marketing, are hosted by Marketing Healthcare Today. Entries are reviewed by a panel of industry experts, then scored on multiple criteria with a possibility of 100 percent. Participants’ entries compete against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.

Aster Awards won in 2021

Gold – “The Pulse,” 2020 collection – Newsletter/Internal, series

– “The Pulse,” 2020 collection – Newsletter/Internal, series Gold – “UnMasked Gala 2020” – Special events

– “UnMasked Gala 2020” – Special events Gold – MedStar Orthopaedic Institute ad – Magazine advertising, single

– MedStar Orthopaedic Institute ad – Magazine advertising, single Gold – “2019 Nursing Annual Report” – Professional recruitment, single

– “2019 Nursing Annual Report” – Professional recruitment, single Silver – “Spirit Yearbook” – Publication/Internal, single

In addition to Meyer, team members are Ruby Hawks, assistant director; Deborah Gross and Megan Johnson, writers; Maddie Marx, marketing and philanthropy coordinator; and Sandy Ondrejcak, designer.

Like this: Like Loading...