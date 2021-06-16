Last year we announced a new society level for students involved in our Rising Star Program – a program which encourages, salutes and recognizes the philanthropic efforts of our youth.

The North Star Award honors extraordinary philanthropic support from a single candidate and is the highest honor the CalvertHealth Foundation can bestow upon a Rising Star who raised more than $1,000 and/or completed 40 or more hours of volunteer service in support of the CalvertHealth Foundation during an academic year.

The CalvertHealth Foundation proudly honors our first North Star award recipient and charter member of the North Star Society, Mr. Robert Martin for his extraordinary leadership in philanthropy and support of CalvertHealth.

Robert recently graduated with distinction from Northern High School earning the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. He has been accepted to Virginia Tech and will be attending in the fall.

Please join us in thanking Robert for his contributions to CalvertHealth and our community.

