(Waldorf, MD, June 16, 2021) Securing their first series win of the 2021 season, the Blue Crabs demolished the Gastonia Honey Hunters in game two of a three-game series. A 13 run fourth inning for the Blue Crabs put this game to bed early, leading to a 13-3 victory.

Daryl Thompson (W, 3-1) got the start for Southern Maryland, and after allowing one run in the first inning, it was smooth sailing for the reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year.

After leaving runners on base in the first three innings, the Blue Crabs’ bats exploded with their best inning of the 2021 season. Prior to Wednesday evening’s game, the most the Blue Crabs had scored in a game since Opening Day was eight runs. Southern Maryland put an emphatic thirteen runs on the scoreboard in the fourth inning alone.

The outpouring of scoring began with a Joe DeLuca RBI, and Micahel Baca followed with a two-run home run, forcing Gastonia’s starting pitcher William Kirwin out of the game. Unfortunately for the Atlantic League newcomers, Kirwin’s woes were just the tip of the iceberg. A combination of timely hits and eleven Honey Hunters walks in the inning led to Southern Maryland’s highest scoring effort of the season, all coming in one inning.

The Blue Crabs 13 run fourth inning was their only scoring on the night, but more than enough to secure of 13-3 victory. Southern Maryland will look for the series sweep tomorrow, June 16th, with Mike Devine on the mound.

