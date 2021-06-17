Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling, lll (District 1) is hosting a “Farmers Feeding Charles County” event on Saturday, July 3, from noon to 4 p.m. at Dorchester Community Center (400 Dorchester Ave, La Plata, MD). A limited supply of seasonal products is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recipients must be Charles County residents.

The food distribution is a drive-through distribution with donations from Hancock Family Farms and Haven of Rest Ministries. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov for additional “Farmers Feeding Charles County” events.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, providing donations, or becoming a sponsor for upcoming events, call 301-645- 0558 or email BowlingG@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...