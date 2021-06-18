Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a man wanted in connection with shooting another man during an altercation. On March 12, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of a motel in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

Officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for an injury that was not life-threatening. The investigation revealed the victim had an argument with a woman who then called the suspect, who was her boyfriend. When the suspect arrived, a physical altercation ensued and the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect and his girlfriend fled in a car. Through an investigation, the female was identified as Briana Anneeh Curtis, 24, of Indian Head. On March 24, Curtis was located and charged with attempted murder, robbery, and other related charges. On April 21, a judge released Curtis from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance with electronic monitoring. Detectives subsequently identified the shooter as Michael Van Brooks, Jr., 31 of Newburg.

Briana Anneeh Curtis, 24, of Indian Head

Michael Van Brooks, Jr., 31 of Newburg

He was arrested on June 16 with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office and charged with attempted murder and other related charges. Brooks is currently being held with no bond.

