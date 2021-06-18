The Board of Education of Charles County voted 6-1 in favor of appointing Dr. Maria Navarro as the new superintendent of Charles County Public Schools during a meeting held on June 17.

Her appointment comes only a day after Charles County Public Schools made the announcement that it would be returning to in-person learning for the upcoming school year starting in fall.

The educational consultant was one of three candidates in the running to fill the position previously occupied by Dr. Kimberly A. Hill, who will be retiring from Charles County Public Schools at the end of June after eight years.

“I am committed to a seamless transition to new leadership, and will provide whatever support is necessary to ensure the continued success of Charles County Public Schools,” Hill told the Board of Education.

The newly selected superintendent brings with her several years of dedication and experience to education. Navarro has previously served as chief academic officer for Montgomery County Public Schools for six years and acted in a similar role for Baltimore City Public Schools for five years.

Navarro will now oversee the educational development of the over 27,000 students in the Charles County Public School system during a critical period for both students and parents alike as schools transition back to in-person instruction.

During her time spent in educational leadership roles, Navarro was responsible for several initiatives, including expanding higher education and career opportunities for students, initiating dual language programs and creating a new curriculum to boost student learning.

Looking ahead Navarro has several plans to address the needs of the students, faculty and staff as they start to move on from the learning changes made during Covid-19 while also utilizing some of those changes to improve other areas of education. In a recent interview as a finalist, Navarro also stressed the importance of bringing in a more diverse staff that is more representative of the students they serve.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students and families of Charles County Public Schools. I look forward to working alongside the talented and committed staff of CCPS to ensure the success of every student in our schools,” Navarro said.

Navarro will officially assume the role as superintendent on July 1, using the summer to adjust to her role and work with staff members before the school year begins.

