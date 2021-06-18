(Waldorf, MD, June 17, 2021) After beginning the season with a 4-11 record, Southern Maryland desperately needed to turn their 2021 campaign around heading into a nine-game road trip. A 9-1 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Thursday evening completed Southern Maryland’s first series win and series sweep of the season, turning the direction of the Blue Crabs’ season 180°.

Fresh off his best start of the 2021 season, Mike Devine (2-2) took the mound for Southern Maryland and pitched another gem. The right-hander tossed seven and one-thirds innings while allowing just one run. The former St. Paul Saint has allowed one run in his last two starts, and has struck out 28 batters over his last three starts.

Southern Maryland provided Devine with plenty of run support, beginning with the same pair that ignited the scoring in Wednesday’s emphatic victory. First, Joe DeLuca drove in a run on a ground-rule double to break the scoring seal. DeLuca dominated Gastonia over the course of the series sweep. DeLuca, a Cicero, New York native, entered the three-game set with four RBI on the season, yet drove in eight RBI in this series alone. Michael Baca kept it coming with his second homer in as many nights, giving the Blue Crabs an early 3-0 advantage.

After the Honey Hunters scored their lone run of the contest in the eighth inning, Southern Maryland put their foot on the throttle. The Blue Crabs’ bats caught fire, scoring six runs in the final two innings of the game, including yet another DeLuca RBI. Southern Maryland heads down the road to High Point on Friday to open a weekend series with the Rockers. Southern Maryland’s series sweep improves their record to 7-11 on the young season.

