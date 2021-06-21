(High Point, NC, June 20, 2021) Trailing 10-5 heading into the seventh inning, a series win looked out of reach for the Blue Crabs on Sunday night. In the latter third of the ballgame, Southern Maryland’s offense went nuclear, plating nine runs in the seventh inning en route to a 15-12 victory over the High Point Rockers to secure a series win.

Southern Maryland cracked the scoring seal immediately in the top of the first inning. Kent Blackstone began a breakout offensive performance with an RBI double, and Dario Pizzano brought Blackstone home, giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 early lead.

After the Blue Crabs scored another run in the second inning, the Rockers went on a scoring barrage, plating ten combined runs between the second and sixth innings.

In the top of the seventh, the Blue Crabs mounted yet another massive comeback to shock the Rockers. After seven late-inning runs in Friday’s series opener to secure a comeback win, the Blue Crabs scored nine runs in the seventh inning on Sunday evening. After David Harris drove in a pair of runs, Alex Crosby doubled home Harris to cut the Rockers’ lead to 10-8. Will Decker kept the scoring tirade alive, tying the game after reaching on a Rockers error. A pair of walks brought Kent Blackstone to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The middle infielder exploded on an inside fastball, belting a grand slam over the right-field fence, putting Southern Maryland on top, 14-10.

The late-inning heroics continued for a Blue Crabs team that has now won five of their last six games. Sunday night’s 15-12 victory improved Southern Maryland’s record to 9-12 on the season. The Blue Crabs’ 15 runs in the ballgame are the most allowed by the Rockers in their young franchise’s history. The team gets the day off on Monday before heading to York on Tuesday to finish a nine-game road trip.

The Blue Crabs will return to Waldorf on Friday, June 25th, hosting the York Revolution in a double-header.

