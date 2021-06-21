Budds Creek MD (6-18-21)- There haven’t been many tracks that Kyle Hardy hasn’t won at in 2021. Between the Crate and Limited Late Model’s, Hardy has racked up 15 feature wins and last Friday night he returned to Potomac Speedway to score his first Super Late Model victory of the season.

Hardy started on the pole and would pace all 35-circuits of the “Gene VanMeter” memorial and in doing so collected his first win with car owners Sommey and Ruth Ann Lacey and their familiar Rocket no.45. “I really wanted to get this team a win and I’m glad we were able to pull it off at their home track,” Hardy stated post-race. “We weren’t that good when we unloaded tonight but Jimmy Quade Made some changes after qualifying and this thing was awesome.”

Jamie Lathroum took second with Kenny Moreland, Jason Covert, and Brent Bordeaux rounding out the top five.

Megan Mann has been knocking on the door all season long and would finally breakthrough for her first career win in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main. Newcomer Greg Carrico got the lead at the start with Mann tucking into second. The duo would run that way to the checkered flag however, Carrico’s career run was nullified as his car was light at the scales with Mann gaining the victory with her Rocket no.55.

“We’ve had a good car all season and it feels great to finally win one”.

A jubilant Mann stated in victory lane. “I just want to say thanks to my family and to everyone else who helped me get here tonight.”

Timmy Booth took second with David Dill, Ed Pope Jr, and Cody Stamp completing the top five.

In support of class action, PJ Hatcher snared his 6th win of the season and career 21st in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, Erik Hanson became the sixth different winner of 2021 with his win in the 15-lap Hobby Stock event, Jason Penn collected his first-ever Potomac win in the 15-lap UCar main and Justin Hatcher closed the program with his 3rd win of the season in the nightcap 15-lap Strictly Stock feature.

Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Jamie Lathroum, Kenny Moreland, Jason Covert, Brent Bordeaux, Tyler Emory, Andy Anderson

DNS-Jason Miller, Todd Plummer

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Megan Mann, Timmy Booth, David Dill, Ed Pope Jr., Cody Stamp, Jeremy Pilkerton, Benn Scott, Mike Raleigh

DQ-Greg Carrico

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Stevie Gingery, Mike Bladen, Walt Homberg, Steven Hilgenberg, Ben Pirner, John Cobb

DNS-Cory Hanson

Hobby Stock feature finish

Erik Hanson, Wyatt Hanson, Troy Kassiris, Colin Long, Mason Hanson, Greg Morgan, Mikey Latham, Watson Gordon, James Rainey, Austin Lathroum, Stephen Suite, Billy Crouse, Hilton Pickeral, Owen Lacey

DNS- Raymond Reed

U-Car feature finish

Jason Penn, Dominic King, Joseph Beard, Seth Hood, Kristy Whitehouse, James Stonestreet, Emily Quade, Ashley Stansell, Joey Suite, Faith Lacey, Shelby Beale, Mackenzie Smith, Kaitlyn Inscoe

Strictly Stock feature finish

Justin Hatcher, Daniel Knodle, Larry Fuchs, Jayden Hatcher, Greg Mattingly, Eric Huntington, Casey Sheckles, Natalie Davis, John Hardesty, Jim Hardesty, Brian Johnson, Cameron Harris, Richie Gibson, Nabil Guffey, Shawn Howsare

DNS-Scooter Tippett, Bob Todd

