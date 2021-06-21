On June 20 at 10:47 p.m., officers responded to the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim had attended a birthday party at the banquet hall located at the fire station. After the party, the victim was helping to clean up and was in the back parking lot when unknown suspect(s) shot him. At this time, detectives are working on leads and trying to establish a motive. There were no known incidents at the party prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.

