A line of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts is expected to sweep east across our region this afternoon into this evening.

The risk for severe thunderstorms increases from Marginal Risk over central Virginia to Slight Risk generally north of I-66 and US-50, to Enhanced Risk along and near the Mason-Dixon Line. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, although large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

courtesy of US National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington

The initial line of storms should enter western Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia between 1 and 4 PM. It is then expected to move east across the Shenandoah Valley and west-central Maryland between 3 and 5 PM. The line should reach the Baltimore and Washington metro areas and southern MD between 5 and 8 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10PM this evening with the exception of Spotsylvania and St Mary`s counties and the adjacent waters. Isolated instances of flooding are possible as well.

All times are current best estimates, and people should be ready to seek shelter when storms threaten or warnings are issued.

