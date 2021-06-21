Today

Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind around 8 mph.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts or large hail are possible this afternoon and evening. Isolated instances of flooding are possible as well.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday

Isolated instances of flooding are possible Tuesday across the outlook area. A severe storm is possible across southern Maryland Tuesday.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

