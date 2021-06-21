Angela Marie Thomas, 45, of Waldorf

Waldorf, MD- On June 20 at 10:48 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Baden Place in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the victim was located outside with a severe stab wound to his arm.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when she produced a knife and stabbed him. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The suspect was on the scene and placed under arrest.

Angela Marie Thomas, 45, of Waldorf, was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Officer Wynne is investigating.

