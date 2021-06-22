The Bay Bridge Paddle (BBP), in its 5thyear, will be held Sunday, September 26that Sandy Point State Park in conjunction with the Maryland Seafood Festival. An event for paddle enthusiasts of all kinds, the Bay Bridge Paddle has grown to over 400 paddlers from all over the country. Racers are able to ride kayaks, ocean canoes, surf skis, and of course stand-up paddleboards (SUP’s) – the race’s most popular category.

The BBP will once again feature three race distances to appeal to all levels of paddlers:

•The Span (Elite): 9-mile long course brings experienced racers under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans for the majority of the distance.

•The Steamer (Intermediate): 3-mile short course connects the beach to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, giving intermediate paddlers a taste of paddling under the bridge.

•The Soft Shell (Recreational): 1-mile recreational course keeps beginner paddlers close to the beach, paddling along the shoreline.

We are pleased to announce that Carleen Birnes, of HOWL Heath and a national fitness, nutrition and paddling leader, will be the new Bay Bridge Paddle Race Director.“I’m ecstatic to be given the opportunity to build upon the great legacy of this iconic paddle race. Maryland has one of the most robust stand-up paddle communities in the nation. The Bay Bridge Paddle is our way of sharing our passion for paddling with the rest of the world, where we welcome new and experienced paddlers to play outside with us on our beautiful Chesapeake Bay,”shared Carleen.

All race packages will include tickets and parking to the Maryland Seafood Festival (MSF).The MSF has been ongoing for over 50 years, introducing festival-goers to 100’s of mouth-watering varieties of seafood from local food vendors and food trucks. While sampling tasty offerings along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, our patrons can enjoy related exhibits, contests, local crafters, kid activities, live music, craft beer, chef demos, and much more. We also plan to bring back the annual Crab Soup Cook-off in 2021, an opportunity to taste nearly 30 varieties of crab soups!

ABC Events, Inc. continues to create and organize fun, safe and enjoyable activities that benefit many area charities. We look forward to your participation and stay tuned for updates.

HOWL Health empowers community health and well-being in the greater Annapolis area through our mindful offerings of yoga classes, nutrition coaching, stand up paddle and personal training.

Like this: Like Loading...