PRINCE FREDERICK, MD- Calvert Health System (CHS) has named Peter Gloggner, SHRM-SCP as vice president for human resources. He comes to CHS – the county’s largest private employer, after an impressive 26-year career in health care.

Most recently, he served as vice president and chief human resources officer at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. While there, Gloggner played a key role in creating a positive workplace culture, which in turn translated into high employee engagement, high patient satisfaction and high quality scores.

Upon joining CalvertHealth, Gloggner said he felt a good connection with the executive team. “It’s a great organization with a family feel among the employees and a tremendous asset to the community. I am happy to be joining the family.”

He went on to add, “The fact that Calvert is independent is very appealing to me. “I believe decisions made locally are the best for the organization and the community. The leadership at CalvertHealth has tremendous longevity, which demonstrates stability for the community and the organization.

“Their commitment to providing great patient care and the care and kindness shown to the staff are admirable and attracted me to the organization,” said Gloggner.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day HR operations, HR strategic direction, organizational development and training and employee relations for the health system, which includes CalvertHealth Medical Center and its subsidiaries. He has a master’s degree in business administration. Additionally, he is a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resources Management, which recognizes the extensive knowledge he has attained during his career.

“Peter has a keen understanding of the critical importance of all our employees to our mission of providing top quality health care,” said Dean Teague, president and CEO of the health system. “Our strongest asset is our nearly 1,200 employees who help us deliver the best care possible for our patients.”

Gloggner, who lives in Dunkirk, comes from a large family and enjoys cooking and traveling but his favorite thing to do is spending time with his dogs – Whitney George, a Portuguese Water Dog, and Kingsley Violet, a Labradoodle.

Like this: Like Loading...