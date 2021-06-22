Published by

NJ.com

About 36 million American families soon will start receiving monthly advance payments as part of the 2021 Child Tax Credit. But not everybody is eligible for this benefit, which comes from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Here is a breakdown of who will be eligible to claim the benefit and who will need to opt out.

President Joe Biden signed the enhanced Child Tax Credit into law as part of the American Rescue Plan. Eligible families under the enhanced Child Tax Credit are expected to receive up to $1,800 in payments by the end of December. The Biden administration’s effort expanded …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...