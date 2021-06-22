Governor Larry Hogan ordered the Maryland State Flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. This is the day of interment for former State Senator Barbara A. Hoffman, who passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
