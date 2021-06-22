Historic St. Mary’s City, June 22, 2021 – Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz visited Historic St. Mary City (HSMC), a living history museum at the site of Maryland’s first capital and the fourth oldest English Colonial settlement in the nation, last Thursday, for a behind the scenes tour of the recently discovered St. Mary’s Fort, along with Assistant Secretary of Commerce Tom Riford and Historic St. Mary’s City archaeologist Dr. Travis Parno, Director of Research and Collections.

HSMC Director of Research and Collections Travis Parno (left) showing artifacts found at the St. Mary’s Fort archaeological site to Sen. Jack Bailey (center), Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz, and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Tom Riford (right).

During her visit, Secretary Schulz observed artifacts recently recovered during the excavation, met with current field school students, and participated in hands-on sifting for artifacts.

HSMC Director of Research and Collections Travis Parno (right), Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz (center), and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Tom Riford examining an excavated portion of the St. Mary’s Fort archaeological site.Photo Credit: Historic St. Mary’s City

Like this: Like Loading...