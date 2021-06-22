The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.

This week, I will give you locations of waterfront dining restaurants in Charles County. Most of these are crab houses that have piers available for boat docking. Several have full-service marinas. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.

Next time, I will let you know about waterfront dining in Calvert County.

Charles County waterfront restaurants include:

Captain Billy’s Crab House

11495 Popes Creek Road

Newburg, MD

301-932-4323

Casual, seasonal American restaurant on the Potomac, offering locally-sourced seafood & a full bar.

Captain Billy’s hours:

Tuesday through Sunday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Monday – closed

Captain Billy’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Capt-Billys-Crab-House-Popes-Creek-111564665548803

Captain Charles Seafood House, Sports Bar & Marina

16320 Cobb Island Road

Newburg, MD

301-259-0300

Seafood restaurant with steamed crabs. There is a bar and live entertainment. They have a full-service marina with boat rentals and slips.

Captain Charles hours:

Wednesday through Friday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

Saturday – 8:00 am to 2:00 am

Sunday – 8:00 am to 12:00 am

Monday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

Tuesday – closed

Captain Charles Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Captaincharlesseafood

Captain Charles website: https://www.captaincharlesseafood.com/

Captain John’s Crab House

16215 Cobb Island Road

Newburg, MD

301-259-2315

Captain John’s specializes in steamed crabs, crab cakes, fish, crab legs, oysters, scallops, and shrimp. The seafood is fried in zero trans-fat oil. They have all-you-can-eat specials and there is an on-site marina.

Captain John’s hours:

Monday through Thursday – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday – 12:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:30 pm

Sunday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Captain John’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/capt.johns

Captain John’s website: https://www.cjcrab.com/home

Gilligans Pier Seafood & Steakhouse

11535 Popes Creek Road

Newburg, MD

301-259-4514

Gilligan’s Pier features seafood, steamed crabs, crab legs, and shrimp. They have live entertainment and a beach tiki bar.

Gilligan’s Pier hours:

Wednesday through Sunday – 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Gilligan’s Pier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GilligansPier

Gilligan’s Pier website: http://www.gilliganspier.com/

Port Tobacco Marina and Restaurant

7536 Shirley Boulevard

Port Tobacco, MD

301-392-0007

The Port Tobacco Restaurant is a full-service restaurant overlooking the beautiful Port Tobacco River. They offer cocktails, steamed crabs, hand-cut fresh steaks, and live entertainment.

Port Tobacco Restaurant hours:

Wednesday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Monday and Tuesday – closed

Port Tobacco Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PortTobaccoMarinaRestauran t

Ray’s Pier

18170 Desoto Lane

Benedict, MD

301-274-3733

A restaurant along the Patuxent River serving seafood and crabs/shrimp.

Ray’s Pier hours:

Wednesday and Thursday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday – 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sunday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Monday and Tuesday – closed

No Facebook page or website

Scuttlebutt Restaurant and Marina

12320 Neale Sound Drive

Cobb Island, MD

240-233-3113

Scuttlebutt’s is located on Cobb Island. They have great food and drinks, dinner specials, and live entertainment.

Scuttlebutt’s hours:

Sunday to Thursday – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

Scuttlebutts Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SCUTTLEBUTTS-164702547287

The Rivah

12364 Neale Sound

Cobb Island, MD

301-259-2879

A waterfront restaurant featuring locally-caught and prepared seafood, Friday night buffets and drink specials. There is a tiki bar, and they have live entertainment.

The Rivah hours:

Monday through Friday – 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

The Rivah Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Rivah-1507073886205050

The Rivah website: https://www.therivahcobbisland.com/home

