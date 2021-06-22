The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.
This week, I will give you locations of waterfront dining restaurants in Charles County. Most of these are crab houses that have piers available for boat docking. Several have full-service marinas. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.
Next time, I will let you know about waterfront dining in Calvert County.
Charles County waterfront restaurants include:
Captain Billy’s Crab House
11495 Popes Creek Road
Newburg, MD
301-932-4323
Casual, seasonal American restaurant on the Potomac, offering locally-sourced seafood & a full bar.
Captain Billy’s hours:
Tuesday through Sunday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Monday – closed
Captain Billy’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Capt-Billys-Crab-House-Popes-Creek-111564665548803
Captain Charles Seafood House, Sports Bar & Marina
16320 Cobb Island Road
Newburg, MD
301-259-0300
Seafood restaurant with steamed crabs. There is a bar and live entertainment. They have a full-service marina with boat rentals and slips.
Captain Charles hours:
Wednesday through Friday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am
Saturday – 8:00 am to 2:00 am
Sunday – 8:00 am to 12:00 am
Monday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am
Tuesday – closed
Captain Charles Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Captaincharlesseafood
Captain Charles website: https://www.captaincharlesseafood.com/
Captain John’s Crab House
16215 Cobb Island Road
Newburg, MD
301-259-2315
Captain John’s specializes in steamed crabs, crab cakes, fish, crab legs, oysters, scallops, and shrimp. The seafood is fried in zero trans-fat oil. They have all-you-can-eat specials and there is an on-site marina.
Captain John’s hours:
Monday through Thursday – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Friday – 12:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:30 pm
Sunday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Captain John’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/capt.johns
Captain John’s website: https://www.cjcrab.com/home
Gilligans Pier Seafood & Steakhouse
11535 Popes Creek Road
Newburg, MD
301-259-4514
Gilligan’s Pier features seafood, steamed crabs, crab legs, and shrimp. They have live entertainment and a beach tiki bar.
Gilligan’s Pier hours:
Wednesday through Sunday – 11:30 am to 9:00 pm
Gilligan’s Pier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GilligansPier
Gilligan’s Pier website: http://www.gilliganspier.com/
Port Tobacco Marina and Restaurant
7536 Shirley Boulevard
Port Tobacco, MD
301-392-0007
The Port Tobacco Restaurant is a full-service restaurant overlooking the beautiful Port Tobacco River. They offer cocktails, steamed crabs, hand-cut fresh steaks, and live entertainment.
Port Tobacco Restaurant hours:
Wednesday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Thursday – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm
Friday – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sunday – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm
Monday and Tuesday – closed
Port Tobacco Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PortTobaccoMarinaRestaurant
Ray’s Pier
18170 Desoto Lane
Benedict, MD
301-274-3733
A restaurant along the Patuxent River serving seafood and crabs/shrimp.
Ray’s Pier hours:
Wednesday and Thursday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Friday – 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Sunday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Monday and Tuesday – closed
No Facebook page or website
Scuttlebutt Restaurant and Marina
12320 Neale Sound Drive
Cobb Island, MD
240-233-3113
Scuttlebutt’s is located on Cobb Island. They have great food and drinks, dinner specials, and live entertainment.
Scuttlebutt’s hours:
Sunday to Thursday – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am
Scuttlebutts Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SCUTTLEBUTTS-164702547287
The Rivah
12364 Neale Sound
Cobb Island, MD
301-259-2879
A waterfront restaurant featuring locally-caught and prepared seafood, Friday night buffets and drink specials. There is a tiki bar, and they have live entertainment.
The Rivah hours:
Monday through Friday – 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Sunday – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm
The Rivah Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Rivah-1507073886205050
The Rivah website: https://www.therivahcobbisland.com/home