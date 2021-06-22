Hiking is an amazing activity. It has been proven to be a great workout with numerous benefits for both body and mind. It exercises your muscles and decreases your stress and anxiety at the same time.

It’s also a very social sport as it is generally done in groups. Moreover, the beautiful locations are a reward in themselves. If you are into hiking, there are some small dos and don’ts that will help make sure you get the most out of your hike. Continue reading to learn more.

Be Fully Prepared

Hiking can be the ultimate fun activity if you have the right equipment and supplies with you. Be it a short trip or a few days’ adventure, you may not enjoy it or even survive it if you don’t have the right equipment with you. This is undoubtedly the most important step to prepare everything you need before leaving for the trip.

Depending on the hike, you might need to take different things with you, but there are some general things that are mandatory no matter how small or big the hike is. You should always have sufficient water, nutrition, extra clothing and footwear, weather protective clothing, sun protection, a first aid kit, maps, compass, flashlight, and bug repellent. These are the bare basics that you need to have when you are leaving for a hike.

It’s best to pack and be prepared for more than you anticipate. Most of the time people take things lightly and do not pack enough. Running out of necessities in the middle of a hike is an absolute nightmare. Moreover, never take the weather for granted. It can change in a minute and get you into serious trouble. So make sure to pack weather-appropriate clothes as well.

Consider Your Physical Condition

There is no denying that hiking is an extremely physical activity. So it’s best to take count of your physical condition before you decide on your next hiking trip. If you get sick or realize that it is too hard for you in the middle of a hike it’s very hard to return alone. Make sure to keep it realistic.

Not all hikes are the same. There are great hikes for everyone, beginner or pro. So make sure to choose a hike that suits your expertise. It’s best to start with simple ones and then work your way up. If you are hiking with a group, make sure to match your physical capabilities so you don’t lag behind the group. To choose suitable trails for you, you can read more at this awarded outdoor blog .

Dress Accordingly

When you are on a hike, it’s very important to make sure you are fully comfortable and away from any kind of uneasiness so you can concentrate fully on your hike. For this reason, it’s very important to choose your clothes mindfully. The ideal fabrics for hiking may be different than you expect. It’s best to avoid cotton while hiking. It becomes damp easily and can clump up on you.

Opt for synthetic fabric. It doesn’t clamp or chafe even if they get wet and dry quickly compared to other materials. A good trick is to wear layers. That way you can easily add or remove layers as the temperature changes. Make sure to pack warm clothes as well. As mentioned before, weather can be quite unpredictable, so make sure to pack for more than you anticipate.

Next is shoes. It needs no mention of how important shoes are for your hike. Hiking shoes are easily available and they are very lightweight and breathable. Don’t forget socks, though. They are very important to keep your feet comfortable. Again, cotton socks won’t be the best choice. Try to get woolen ones instead. Make sure to pack blister bandages as well, just in case you need them.

Don’t Get Distracted

Most of the time you won’t be very familiar with the location you are hiking in. The breathtaking scenes might be very inviting but resist the temptation to leave your path. Most importantly, don’t go anywhere alone and don’t leave your team. Getting lost in the wilderness is never fun.

In many cases, hikers tend to deviate from the path when they step aside from the trail to show courtesy to the upbound hikers or simply because the trail is hilly or muddy. This is not a wise choice. Generally, there are trail markers to show the path. Make sure to follow them.

Dont Disturb Mother Nature

Many people love hiking because being in nature gives them peace. For this reason, many try to take a piece of it home with them by snapping pictures or plucking flowers, or collecting stones. While taking pictures is fine, the other two are not. Disturbing wildlife is not acceptable in any form.

The wildflowers, insects, and everything you see around you are part of a biome. All of its elements make it different from what we have at home. So it’s an absolute must for us to make sure we are not disturbing it in any way to enjoy ourselves.

Think About the Waste

This is something most of us tend to forget. Because you will be on the trails for a long time, you will need to do everything on the go. This means you will be producing a lot of waste. Be a responsible citizen and think about waste management. Make sure to carry garbage bags and please don’t leave your trash in the woods.

To Conclude

Following the above tips and tricks will make sure you enjoy your hike and get the most out of it. It will also make sure there are no unpleasant incidents and will enable you to enjoy it to the fullest. So follow them on your next hike and make memories you can enjoy for a lifetime.

