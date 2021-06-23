Published by

Reuters

By Karen Freifeld, Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of state attorneys general may file a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google as early as next week, accusing the search and advertising giant of violating antitrust law in running its mobile app store, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The anticipated lawsuit follows complaints from app developers about Google’s management of its Play Store for Android devices, according to one source. The lawsuit has been in the works since last year and has already been delayed, but seems close again, the sources …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...