Leonardtown, MD– The Commissioners of Leonardtown have partnered with the Leonardtown Business Association and Visit St. Mary’s to highlight the great options that are available in Leonardtown for those who are looking to live a “Fit and Healthy Lifestyle”.

A resource page has been created to gather information together about all the wonderful options there are for living healthfully in Southern Maryland ( www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/HealthyLiving ).

Learn where you can rent a canoe or kayak and spend the day paddling along beautiful Breton Bay, engage with others in a fun, group fitness class (options include standup paddleboard, sunrise or aerial yoga, tai chi, and much more), sample award-winning, heart-healthy wines and delicious meals that are also nourishing for your body, learn where to shop for organic, natural foods, and find holistic experts to aid you on your journey to health and well-being.

Whether you are a visitor or a resident of this small, vibrant town, living a healthy and happy lifestyle is possible in Leonardtown.

To learn more about Healthy Living in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/HealthyLiving .

To learn more about Southern Maryland, visit: VisitStMarys.com

