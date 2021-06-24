(York, PA, June 23, 2021) A 9-5 victory over the York Revolution on Wednesday night secured a Blue Crabs series win, and solidified Southern Maryland as a contender in the Atlantic League North Division. Just ten days ago, Southern Maryland’s record sat at 4-11. Following Wednesday’s win, the Blue Crabs find themselves within striking distance of first place in their division with an 11-12 record.

In the second inning at PeoplesBank Park, Southern Maryland’s 2019 batting average champion, Josh McAdams, blasted a homer, giving the Blue Crabs an early 2-0 lead.

With the Atlantic League strikeout leader on the mound, a quick lead put the Blue Crabs in good shape. Mike Devine (W, 3-2) continued an untouchable stretch on Wednesday evening, striking out 11 Revs in seven innings while allowing just two runs. Devine has earned a quality start and a win in each of his last three starts, and has fanned 39 batters in his last four starts.

While Devine dominated, the Blue Crabs kept the runs coming. Southern Maryland plated two in the third, and another pair in the sixth.

A trio of Blue Crabs runs in the top of the eighth inning stretched Southern Maryland’s lead to a healthy 9-2 advantage. York made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth, plating three of their own, cutting the Blue Crabs lead to 9-5. Endrys Briceno closed the door in the bottom of the ninth to give the Blue Crabs their third straight series win, and their seventh win in their last eight games. Southern Maryland will put Brandon Barker on the mound in Thursday’s series finale before returning to Waldorf. The Blue Crabs will bring the Revolution back to Southern Maryland for a four-game set beginning with a double-header on Friday, June 25th at 5:00 PM.

