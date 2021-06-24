Historic Sotterley is proud to support something new and unique— Craft Beverage Farmer’s Market at the St. Mary’s County Airport terminal building on July 1st from 4:00 pm—6:00 pm. Come and enjoy the vibrant community of our Airport Innovation District while sipping on some local beverages!

It should be a fun and relaxing event featuring three of our local craft beverage makers: Generations Vineyard, Tobacco Barn Distillery and Free State Cidery. Vendors will have drinks available by the glass as well as bottles to go.

St Mary’s County is home to this economic hotspot at the Regional Airport. The “Innovation District” is designed to create and guide future development as well as promote research, foster new technology, and boost new andexpanding business enterprises.It is also dedicated to supporting ourcommunity and promoting our heritage and culture. And what is moreinnovative than hosting a Craft Beverage Market for the enjoyment of all?

