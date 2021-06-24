WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $10,155,895 in funding through the American Rescue Plan for Maryland’s Head Start programs.

“Maryland’s children have faced extraordinarychallengesthroughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This new round of American Rescue Plan funding makes a strong investment in our state’s early education system and in our children’s educational futures. With this funding,MarylandHead Start programs can continue preparingour students for future success,”said the lawmakers.“The over$10 million in American Rescue Plan funding we’re announcing today willhelp child care providers reopen safely, keep workers on the payroll, and make early childhood education moreaccessiblefor Maryland families. This funding for Head Start programs will help meet the needs of our children and providethem withmore opportunities to thrive.”

Head Start is a nation-wide early childhood education program that assists millions of low-income families and children across the country. Head Startpromotes school readiness while also supporting the overallwell-beingof American families by providing essential services such as child care and healthy meals. This funding will enhance the operations of Head Start programs for Maryland families.

American Rescue Plan Head Start funding for Maryland includes:

Associated Catholic Charities Inc. $1,086,422 Allegany County Human Resources $379,291 Board of Education of Calvert County, Inc. $205,798 Board of Education of St Mary’s County $197,423 Centronia, Inc. $172,296 Community Action Council of Howard County $315,876 Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA $260,837 Garrett County Community Action Committee, Inc. $345,789 Head Start of Washington County, Inc. $528,853 Maryland Family Network, Inc. $741,830 Maryland Rural Development Corporation $482,190 Mayor & City Council of Baltimore City $908,144 Montgomery, County of $775,332 Reginald S. Lourie Center for Infants & Young Children $421,168 Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc. $179,475 St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore, Inc. $810,031 YMCA of Central Maryland, Inc. $2,055,587 Young Men’s Christian Association of Frederick County $289,553 Total: $10,155,895

Like this: Like Loading...