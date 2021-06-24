Millersville—Murphy Commercial is pleased to announce that one of Southern Maryland’s icons is back for the long haul! Under new ownership and management, the iconic Tiki Bar Solomons is open for business to stay! This famous Maryland institution with its unique Tiki-beach vibe – will continue to bring tropical fun, with plans to improve the facility and benefit the community for years to come!

New owners, Sarah and Peter Bates, are excited about their recent acquisition and confident that the operators/lessors Gary Ouelette and Rich Cutair, of Union Jack’s fame, will keep the enchantment of the tiki bar alive. “The statues made the magic happen” Gary avows. “The tiki grounds are captivating, and after 40 years, I’m so thrilled to be able to continue the Tiki legacy that Terry Clark left behind.”

A local gal raised in Southern Maryland, Murphy Commercial’s Laur ie Murphy-Zuiderhof, knew this beach icon had to be in special hands, and formed this perfect match. Laurie brought together two of her clients to make it happen.

Her investor clients, the Bates, saw this is as a unique opportunity, knowing that with Gary’s skill and experience, the Tiki Bar will gain new fans for generations to come. The intention is to improve and grow the operation with more great menu options, create a family-friendly atmosphere for visitors and residents alike, and host community-centered events.

After the past few unsettled years, this 10-year management agreement puts stability back into Solomons Tiki Bar.

