For women looking for a career change or just that dose of confidence that they have made the right choices and they are on the right career paths, it can be useful to look into the careers that are showing promise and growth in 2021. While there are a number of industries that can fit these criteria, for many, it’s the healthcare industry that pops to mind. In the past 15 months, it has been called upon like never before, and that has, in turn, shone a light on just how important those working in healthcare are for society as a whole.

And while the pandemic continues to subside here in the U.S., and in various other places around the world, there is renewed interest in these healthcare industry careers, and the signs of growth don’t appear to be ebbing, rather they continue to grow. So what careers, in particular, look promising? Let’s take a look at seven exciting career paths for women to pursue in the healthcare industry in 2021. These could be perfect for those new to the industry, or for those already working in healthcare and are looking to climb up the career ladder.

Physical Therapist

If you like the idea of working with patients to help them with their recovery plan and are looking outside the more traditional healthcare roles then a physical therapist may be a great option. In this job, you’ll be able to work at a hospital or clinic, and in most cases, you get to set your own hours and be in full control of your career.Depending on how many clients you work with, your salary can be quite high. Again, it’s up to you how far you want to go with the career.

Occupational Therapist

As an occupational therapist, you can have a really interesting career working with patients to help them get back to their everyday life. That includes all kinds of things such as helping them to get around town, go about their errands and tasks, help them get back to work, socializing, and so forth. You are teaching them new ways to go about everyday things, this means teaching them new skills. You can also help them to make changes in their environment so that they can be more productive and safer. In this job, every day is different and unique, which is part of the draw for many.

Nurse Manager

If you want to get into the field of nursing but have big goals of being a leader in the industry, then the role of nurse manager could be the perfect fit. In this job, you’ll be responsible for the management of staff, scheduling, records management, budgeting, case management, putting together any educational plans, treatment planning, and more. It’s a leadership role that requires a wide variety of skills and takes you out of the traditional RN job.

Those wishing to pursue a career as a nurse manager will want to be sure they have the proper kind of educational training and degree. The online accelerated BSN nursing programs through Baylor University are meant to prepare you for just such a career. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing is meant to give you the professional advantage that makes it possible to step into these leadership roles.

Medical and health services managers have a median pay of $104,280 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and this is a field that is growing at an astonishing 32% over the next decade. This is much higher than the national average, making it a very attractive career path for women looking to make their mark in the healthcare industry.

Nurse Practitioner

Here’s another job that is on the rise right now and can be incredibly satisfying for women looking to pursue a career in the healthcare industry. In this role, you can either work with a full healthcare team, or you’ll be working on your own. Everyday responsibilities will include diagnosing and treating chronic or acute illnesses. This can include prescribing medication to your patient, reading various diagnostic tests, creating a treatment plan, and more. Nurse practitioners have a median annual wage of $111,680.

Surgeon

As a surgeon, you can expect to work in a variety of settings that include non-clinical and clinical. In terms of schooling, you have to be in it for the long haul, as it takes many years of schooling, internship, and residency programs. The rewards can be immeasurable though as you will have an active role in bettering people’s lives and health.The median pay varies quite a bit, but there is an average wage of $100 per hour.

Pharmacist

A pharmacist is another really exciting career path for 2021 with plenty of benefits and pros working for it. One of those is the median income, which is much higher than the national average. In this role, the average median salary is $128,710.As for the job itself, you’ll be dispensing prescription medication to clients. You will also need to chat with people about how to safely take their medication, and answer any questions they may have.

Speech Language Pathologist

As a speech language pathologist you will be working with people who have speech disorders and delays, fluency disorders, language disorders and delays, feeder and swallowing disorders, communication disorders, and more. It’s a very interesting field to get into, and one that allows you to work with patients of all ages.

Your job will include evaluating and then diagnosing various issues, and then treating those issues. You may also be working with providers in other disciplines to provide a broader approach to the patient’s care and treatment.

Many Possibilities Await

For women looking to climb the career ladder in their chosen industry of healthcare, or looking to get a job in the industry, each of these provides a real and exciting path forward. As the baby boomer population continues to age, and more and more end up retiring and require additional medical care – expect this field to continue to grow significantly.

