On behalf of the 1200 active and retired volunteer members across Charles County, we offer our thanks and sacrifices Bobbi and her family have given throughout their many years.

As we know, Bobbi was instrumental in the beginning years of the high school cadet program having served on many committees and represented all of us with distinction. Thank you for a job well done and we look forward to many more years of service.

Purpose of Award: Recognition of an individual for their outstanding contribution to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association

This award was originally established by Mr. Bernard D. “Buck” Gladhill and accepted by the MSFA Executive Committee in 1974. Mr. Gladhill saw the need to honor an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the future welfare of the MSFA and would be known as the Gladhill Trophy.

The award will be considered the highest Maryland State Firemen’s Association award that can be conferred on an individual. It will be awarded on a highly selective basis to an individual who, in the opinion of the judges, has made an outstanding contribution to the future welfare of members of the MSFA or who has distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious service of major significance to the MSFA or the Fire Service of the United States. In 1984 the award was changed to the Gladhill-Thompson Trophy in recognition of both Mr. Gladhill and Chief Thompson.

