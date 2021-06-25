(York, PA, June 24, 2021) In the final game of a nine-game road trip, the Blue Crabs were unable to complete the series sweep over the York Revolution on Thursday night. A Southern Maryland loss sends them home to cap off a 7-2 road trip.

It was a pitcher’s duel at PeoplesBank Park on Thursday night. Brandon Barker (L, 0-3) and Austin Nicely (W, 2-2) traded scoreless innings through the first two-thirds of the contest. The starters allowed a combined seven hits and zero walks over the first six innings.

The first walk of the game was issued by Barker in the top of the seventh inning. After York’s Jack Kenley drew the free pass, he would come around to the score one of two Revs runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. In a game dominated by defense, a two-run inning was the difference maker, handing the Revs a 2-0 victory.

After scoring a whopping 68 runs in their last eight games, the Blue Crabs were shutout on Thursday night. Despite the 2-0 loss, Southern Maryland won their third straight series and finished their road trip with a 7-2 record. The Blue Crabs play host to the Revs this weekend, beginning with a double header on Friday night.

