The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run/property destruction case in Lusby, MD.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Ford F-150 missing a passenger-side mirror and a busted-out passenger-side window.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on H.G. Trueman Road in the area of Cove Point Road on Thursday, June 24 around 10:15 p.m. when the hit and run accident and property damage took place.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information in regards to the suspect vehicle is asked to please contact Deputy Herschel Wilder at Herschel.wilder@calvertcounty.md.gov or (301) 956-4713.

Like this: Like Loading...