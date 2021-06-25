Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has restructured its Thriving Threes and Me early learning program for the 2021-2022 school year. The restructure provides additional space for prekindergarten students in Title I school zones.

CCPS has eight Title I schools: C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Indian Head, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, J.P. Ryon, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, Eva Turner and Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer elementary schools. Prekindergarten students at Title I schools attend classes all day.

The Thriving Threes and Me program will continue to focus on family engagement. Similar to the 2020-21 school year, the program will not be a traditional full day of school for children. Activities and events will be held outside of school hours to accommodate children and their families. The program will resume in October and include the following activities:

Parent workshops.

Learning groups.

Materials and resources for families.

Opportunities for parents of early learners to network with one another.

Training for day care providers in Title I zones.

CCPS also restructured the program in response to Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, legislation that was enacted as a result of the Kirwan Commission. The legislation was voted into law by the Maryland General Assembly this spring and includes requirements for local school districts to expand early childhood education access for prekindergarten students.

CCPS is gathering information from families interested in participating in the Thriving Threes and Me program for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested families can complete an information request form here. Parents with questions can call the CCPS Title I Office at 301-392-5520.

Details about the prekindergarten program application process are posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/prekindergarten.

