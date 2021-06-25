(Family Features) Summertime, for many, represents an opportunity to enjoy freshly cooked meals while enjoying time outdoors. Taking your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary starts with chef-inspired recipes that call to mind the flavors of the season.

If you’re a summer burger connoisseur looking for a fresh twist on tradition, this recipe calls for high-quality beef from Omaha Steaks. Created by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose, these Fried Lobster Po Boy Burgers with pimento remoulade sauce are a tempting way to combine two summertime favorites – seafood and burgers.

Visit OmahaSteaks.com for more summer meal inspiration.

Fried Lobster Po Boy Burgers

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: about 20 minutes

Cook time: about 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Pimento Remoulade:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons minced pimentos

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced bread and butter pickles

1 pepperoncino (seeded and minced)

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 dashes hot sauce

kosher salt, to taste

Fried Lobster Tails:

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

2 dashes hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup potato chips, finely blended in food processor

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon minced flat leaf Italian parsley

2 Omaha Steaks lobster tails (5 ounces each)

Cheeseburgers:

1 pound Omaha Steaks premium ground beef

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 brioche buns

2 slices yellow cheddar cheese

3 leaves romaine lettuce, shredded

To make pimento remoulade: In small bowl, mix mayonnaise, pimentos, mustard, pickles, pepperoncino, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, lemon juice and hot sauce until well incorporated. Season with salt, to taste.

To make fried lobster tails: Preheat grill to 400 F and add oil to 10-inch cast-iron pan about 1/2-inch deep.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika until well incorporated. Set aside.

In separate medium bowl, whisk egg, water and hot pepper sauce. Set aside.

In third medium bowl, whisk potato chips, panko breadcrumbs and parsley until well incorporated. Set aside.

Cut lobster tails in half lengthwise, remove meat from shell and season with remaining kosher salt and black pepper.

Toss halved lobster tails in flour mixture first, egg mixture second then potato chip mixture third, coating thoroughly.

Fry lobster tails 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Close grill lid between flipping.

To make cheeseburgers: Preheat grill to 450 F using direct heat. Form ground beef into two 1/2 pound patties, each about 1/2-inch thick.

Using thumb, make dimple in center of each patty to help cook evenly.

Season both sides of burger with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread butter on each cut side of buns.

Grill burgers 4-5 minutes per side for medium doneness.

Add one slice cheddar cheese on each burger, close lid and grill about 30 seconds to melt cheese. Remove patties from grill to clean plate. Place buns cut sides down on grill grates and toast 20-30 seconds, or until well toasted, being careful to avoid burning.

To assemble: Place desired remoulade on buns. Place cheeseburgers on bottom buns. Top each with two fried lobster tail halves. Place handful shredded lettuce on lobster tails. Top with buns.

Like this: Like Loading...