(Waldorf, MD, June 25, 2021) After an impressive 7-2 road stretch and a series win against York, the Revolution came into Regency Furniture Stadium to play four games in three days against the Blue Crabs. Southern Maryland stayed red hot on Friday as they secured wins in each of the first two games of the series with scores of 5-4 and 10-5.

Austin Glorius took the mound for the Blue Crabs in game one of the doubleheader and allowed five hits and four runs in four and one-thirds innings pitched, while striking out five York batters in the process.

York was able to start the scoring early as a lead-off base hit by Darian Sanford and a two-run homer off the bat of Yan Sanchez got the Revs ahead as they held a 2-0 lead up until the bottom of the third inning.

A lead-off walk by Kent Blackstone set up a huge two-run blast by Zach Collier in the bottom of the third inning. A couple more hits, a walk and a wild pitch brought home two more runs for Southern Maryland in the bottom of the third inning, increasing their lead to 4-2.

The Revs were able to battle back and tie the game in the top of the fifth, until the big bat of Josh McAdams came to the plate and smacked a walkoff solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-4 victory in the series opener.

Kolton Mahoney (W, 1-1) took the mound for Southern Maryland in game two of the doubleheader on Friday night. The starter gave up five hits, three earned runs, and fanned eight Revs in his five innings of work.

The bats stayed hot following the series-opening win for the Blue Crabs. The starting nine put up ten runs in seven innings with the help of a three-run double off the left field Mini Monster by Alex Crosby, and a grand-slam coming off the bat of Josh McAdams. The Blue Crabs secured the second victory in the doubleheader by a score of 10-5. Southern Maryland will look for the series victory on Saturday at 6:35 PM.

