Sahil Patel, a 2021 graduate of North Point High School, was named a U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Each year, two students from each state are named annually as U.S. Presidential Scholars. Also named are 20 students in the arts, 20 in career and technical education and 15 chosen at large. Of the 3.6 million high school students who graduated in the Class of 2021, 6,000 of them qualified for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar awards.

Patel was in the cybersecurity Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at North Point. He served as the SkillsUSA Maryland president, previously he was the state treasurer of the organization as a junior.

“Sahil is the essence of the SkillsUSA Framework and its 17 essential elements,” Ronald Scott Jr., SkillsUSA advisor, said. “SkillsUSA has given him the foundation to be a next generation leader for America.”

Carrying a GPA over 4.0, Patel graduated summa cum laude and was in North Point’s Top 10 of the Class of 2021. He was an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, earned a Charles County Certificate of Merit, was a member of the National Honor Society and earned the Principal’s Award.

Patel credits his involvement with SkillsUSA and CTE with helping him build skills that will benefit his future endeavors. “Being a CTE student was key to my success in becoming an ambitious member of my community,” Patel said. “SkillsUSA was the gateway through which I was able to utilize the knowledge I gained in my CTE cybersecurity program while simultaneously building my leadership skills as a Maryland state officer.”

North Point’s cyber security teacher, Melody Stahl, said she is inspired by Patel’s involvement in the CTE program. “His meaningful participation and questions encouraged me to a higher level of ‘lead learner’ over the years,” she said. “I’m sure his involvement enriched other classes and clubs, as much as it did mine.”

Patel plans to study at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer. Visit www.ed.gov/psp for a complete list of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Like this: Like Loading...