We are so very excited about the recognition from the MSFA for the selection of former high school cadet Brenden Donais.





Firefighter Donais was a great asset to the cadet program graduating last year with honors for the outstanding job while in our program. His hard work and perseverance will absolutely pay off in the next few years to come. Congratulations to his parents, both serving many years in the Fire/EMS service, and to Potomac Heights VFD for submitting Brenden for this award.

The Past President C. Oscar Baker Rookie of the Year Award was established by the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company and accepted by the MSFA Executive Committee in 2002.

The award was established to honor Past President C. Oscar Baker for his sixty (60) years of active service to the citizens of Mount Airy, the surrounding communities, Carroll County, and the State of Maryland. Past President Baker has served as President of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, President of the Carroll County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and President of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (1978-79).

Past President Baker retired as Fire Chief of the National Bureau of Standards Fire Department and then served as the Volunteer Coordinator for Carroll County for several years. He was a field instructor for the Fire Service Extension and later the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute for several decades.

