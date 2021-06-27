(Waldorf, MD, June 26, 2021) After securing the first two games of the series in a Friday doubleheader, Sam Burton (W, 1-2) took the mound in hopes of securing the fourth consecutive series win for the Blue Crabs. Josh McAdams stayed hot as Southern Maryland would go on to win by a score of 4-2.

Burton, who was winless heading into Saturday night’s matchup was locked in on the mound. The right-hander threw four scoreless innings while giving up just one run in six total innings of work.

It was a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings until a double-play off the bat of Darian Sanford scored Walner Espinal from third as the Revs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth.

The Revs lead would soon diminish as the hot bat of Josh McAdams laced a one-out double down the left-field line, scoring Zach Collier and David Harris in the process.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, David Harris took a fastball off the arm that brought the third Southern Maryland runner across the plate as the Blue Crabs’ lead extended to 3-1.

York refused to go down lightly as JC Encarnacion came through with an RBI base hit in the top of the eighth to cut the Blue Crabs lead down to one run.

Southern Maryland was able to respond with an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth off of a Matt Hibbert RBI single that capped off the scoring for the evening, securing the Blue Crabs’ fourth consecutive series win.

The Blue Crabs are at home tomorrow for the series finale against the York Revolution. Following tomorrow’s game, the Blue Crabs head to North Carolina for a six-day road trip against the Gastonia Honey Hunters and the High Point Rockers.

