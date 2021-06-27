An investigation is underway into the death of a man yesterday in Calvert County that occurred after deputies responded to a call for destruction of property.

Around 1:10 p.m. on June 26, 2021, patrol deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person breaking windows in the 2100 block of Lowery Road. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect, identified as Antoine Brooks, 31, Huntingtown, MD and placed him under arrest. Mr. Brooks was handcuffed and taken to a shaded area to await transport. No weapons, Taser, or other force was utilized to effect the arrest. According to a preliminary investigation, Brooks, who was handcuffed, admitted to consuming a controlled dangerous substance.

Moments later, deputies noticed Brooks’ breathing getting shallow and pulse getting faint.Deputies immediately called for an ambulance and rendered medical assistance on scene by administering Narcan, using an AED and performing CPR.Brooks was ultimately transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The body of the Mr. Brooks was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.At this time, the cause and manner of death is listed as pending.Toxicology results are also pending, along with the results of additional testing of vital organs.

At the request of the Sheriff and the Calvert County State’s Attorney, the investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. State Police investigators are continuing to review body camera footage and conducting interviews with witnesses. State Police crime scene technicians responded to process the scene.

Upon completion, the investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be forwarded to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Arrangements have been made to review the body camera footage with the Brook’s family on Monday morning. Out of respect for the family, we will delay the release of the body camera footage and any further comment on the case until that meeting has concluded.

