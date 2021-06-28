NOTTINGHAM, MD (Monday, June 28, 2021)––As 47.7 million Americans plan to travel for the Independence Day Holiday, the Great American Road trip reigns supreme with 43.6 million Americans driving to their destination. That includes 960,000 people, or nearly 93% of Marylanders who are forecast to travel by automobile for the July Fourth holiday weekend.

“Over the holiday weekend, AAA expects to rescue nearly 8,500 stranded motorists in Maryland and more than 460,000 nationwide,” said AAA Car Care District Director, Chris Storms. “And while AAA will be at the ready to serve members, no one wants their road trip ruined by a breakdown that could have been avoided.”

Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA Car Care experts also want you to know the truth about vehicle maintenance before you hit the road.

Here are AAA’s Top 5 Vehicle Maintenance Myth Busters:

MYTH FACT #1 – Oil should be changed every 3,000 miles Cars that are 15 years or newer typically need oil changes at intervals of 5,000 to 7,500 miles. Opting forsynthetic oilcan extend this even longer. #2 – Car batteries last for 5 years The life of a car battery varies & depends on the type of vehicle, driver habits and climate. A car battery can last anywhere from 3 – 5 years. #3 – Car warranties are voided when work is done by anyone other than the dealer The law prohibits manufacturers or dealers to void a warranty or deny coverage just because someone else did the work. #4 – Brake fluid doesn’t need to be changed Brake fluid should be changed at two- or three-year intervals, especially since it attracts & absorbs water, which can corrode internal brake system parts & lead to failure or other costly damage. #5 – Tires should be replaced when the tread reaches 2/32” AAA researchfound tire performance in wet weather deteriorates significantly at 4/32” & therefore, recommends consumers buy new tires when they reach this tread depth.

“Dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble this summer,” said Ben Perricone, Territory Manager with AAA Approved Auto Repair. “Also, be sure to check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the manufacturer specified levels.”

AAA Recommends:

Following manufacturer’s schedule – your owner’s manual and often offers variations based on driving habits. Make sure to stick to the one that most closely matches your individual situation.

– your owner’s manual and often offers variations based on driving habits. Make sure to stick to the one that most closely matches your individual situation. Listening to the experts – while you may be tempted to prolong maintenance to save money, by doing so you could end up with more costly repairs down the road.

– while you may be tempted to prolong maintenance to save money, by doing so you could end up with more costly repairs down the road. Having your battery tested – car batteries are a little trickier as they will give little warning when they are about to die. A simple battery test will provide all the information you need to decide if it’s time to replace. Through its mobile battery progra m, AAA offers its members free testing of a vehicle’s battery and electrical system. The best part is that if you need your battery replaced, AAA can do so right on the spot.

– car batteries are a little trickier as they will give little warning when they are about to die. A simple battery test will provide all the information you need to decide if it’s time to replace. Through its m, AAA offers its members free testing of a vehicle’s battery and electrical system. The best part is that if you need your battery replaced, AAA can do so right on the spot. Documenting work – consumers can have the recommended maintenance services or repairs performed at any facility of their choice. Simply document the work that is done by someone other than the manufacturer or dealer to maintain the warranty.

Free “Great American Road Trip Vehicle Health Inspection”

In an effort to ensure cars are road-ready, AAA Mid-Atlantic is now offering a free “Great American Road Trip Vehicle Health Inspection” to both members and non-members at any AAA Car Care Center through the end of July. This free inspection includes tire, brake, battery, exterior lights and fluid level safety checks. Appointments can be scheduled at AAA.com/CarCare. In addition, AAA is offering free flat tire repair to members (just $9.99 for non-members) and $50 off any repair/service of $150 or more ($35 off any repair /service of $150 or more for non-members).

AAA has also compiled favorite trip-planning resources, backed by more than 100 years of road-tested experience and expertise. AAA.com/RoadTrip is a free resource to help travelers find inspiration, explore destinations, plan the perfect route and get their vehicle road-trip-ready.

