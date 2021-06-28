LEONARDTOWN, MD– Following a recommendation from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the YMCA of the Chesapeake is seeking two additional volunteers to serve on the local YMCA Conceptual Design Task Force.

This Task Force will explore the two proposed locations, Great Mills Road and Nicolet Park, for a St. Mary’s County YMCA. The Task Force will work to define the relationship between the YMCA and St. Mary’s County Government. Additionally, the task force will provide recommendations regarding site location and work with the design firm on a conceptual facility plan. The final design will follow the guidance of the market study to address community needs.

Task Force members will agree to attend all meetings scheduled to take place over three months, beginning in late July.

Interested applicants should provide a resume and letter of interest to Robbie Gill,Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of the Chesapeake, 111-1 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601,no later than July 10, 2021.

For more information about the Task Force, please contact Robbie Gill, CEO, YMCA of the Chesapeake, at rgill@ymcachesapeake.org.

