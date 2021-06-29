The Charles County Department of Health will resume holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Regency Furniture Stadium located at 11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602. The clinics will be held every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be administered at the vaccination site.

Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Dates:

Tuesday 6/29/21

Thursday 7/1/21

Tuesday 7/6/21

Thursday 7/8/21

Sunday 7/11/21

Tuesday 7/13/21

Thursday 7/15/21

Location:Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602 parking lot)

Time:11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit charlescountycovid.org. Registration links will be posted on the website every week. Those without internet access and who need help making their appointment may call 301-609-6717 for additional assistance.

Like this: Like Loading...