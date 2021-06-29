ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association (IRCA) has released the 2021 Scholar-Athletes this morning (June 28). Four men’s rowing members have earned this honor.

One sophomore and three juniors from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team have been named IRCA Scholar-Athletes. Samuel Leaman , Riley Woolston , Henry Morin , and Christian Oliverio are four of 403 rowers and coxswains who received this honor. These four Seahawks earned Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Academic All-Conference honors as well.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In order to become an IRCA Scholar Athlete, student-athletes must in their second year or more of eligibility, completed in the program’s top three boats during the season, and hold at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA through the fall semester.

The link to the full list and release from the IRCA can be found here.

