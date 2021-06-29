June 28, 2021– The Saint Mary’s County Department of Social Services (SMCDSS) is pleased to announce the expansion of the SMCDSS Customer Care Team, Lexington Park hours of operation and program enhancements to the Child Support payment options.

Redesign of Service Delivery – Since March 2020, Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) and SMCDSS have undergone changes to ensure all customers’ needs are met while providing a full array of services and benefits online, on the phone or on location. The State of Maryland’s MDThink, an on-line platform, has been updated to provide easy access to benefits including food and cash financial assistance, Medical QMB/SLMB, and Energy Assistance. For more information or to apply, St. Mary’s residents are encouraged to visit https://mymdthink.maryland.gov/home/#/.

The Customer Care Team (CCT) has implemented an appointment-based system to better serve the community and meet the needs of customers. The CCT answers a wide-array of questions relating to customer benefits and services, schedules in-person and on-line appointments and resolves 75% of issues at first point of inquiry.

The Lexington Park office ,located at 21775 Great Mills Rd., Lexington Park, MD, is open for lobby services during the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Appointments for services and benefits are encouraged, however, crisis concerns will be addressed appropriately on a case-by-case basis.

Child Support Payment Options available through St. Mary’s County DSS include:

On-Line: https://md.smartchildsupport.com

On the Phone by Credit Card: 844-324-3855

By Mail: Maryland Child Support Account, PO Box 17396, Baltimore, MD 21297

Money Orders can be purchased at your local Post Office, Bank or Other Retail Establishments

For added convenience and efficient service, payments can be made at the DSS Lexington Park office by appointment. To schedule a time between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., please call the Customer Care Team at 240-895-7000.

