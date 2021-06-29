There are several lucrative, high-paying software development jobs that are rapidly growing in Maryland’s tech market. In fact, mobile application programmers, DevOps engineers, and network administrators were recently ranked some of the most in-demand tech careers of 2021.

Notably, jobs in this field are expected to grow by approximately ten percent over the next couple of years. Surely, this is significantly faster than many other occupations in similar sectors. As a software enthusiast, there has never been a better time to pursue opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry. This way, you can build a transferrable skillset, challenge yourself with a constant learning curve, and unleash your creativity. To help you get started, read on to learn about the top software development jobs rapidly growing in Maryland’s tech market.

Programmer Analyst

First and foremost, look into high-paying careers as a programmer analyst in Maryland. Analysts are tasked with coding, designing, and inspecting new software products. Then, they must report on developer performance, provide detailed documentation, and collaborate with key project stakeholders.

Similarly, programmer analysts should also be capable of troubleshooting defects and debugging. To succeed in this field, you will need an education in computer science , information technology (IT), or another related tech field. At the same time, you should be well-versed in several coding languages such as Python, Rust, and Swift. Other important skills to possess include communication, collaboration, and management capabilities. Certainly, explore high-paying careers as a programmer analyst.

DevSecOps Engineer

At the same time, there are a number of rapidly growing careers in DevSecOps programming. DevSecOps engineers are responsible for handling vulnerability scanning, password management, and data analysis. Similarly, they need to coordinate remediation patching, software compliance efforts, and certificate control. If you are interested in these careers, take a reputable online course, such as JFrog Xray: Administration.

This course helps you better understand principal devsecops essentials , which help you better secure JFrog Xray and your DevOps build environment. Leveraging these solutions, you can implement a proactive, automated solution for cost-effective software delivery. Indeed, look into revolutionary careers as a DevSecOps engineer.

Computer & Information Research Scientist

In addition, research scientists are a rapidly growing career choice in Baltimore, Annapolis, and many other tech-driven Maryland cities. Scientists innovative, design, and invent to approaches to software development technologies.

At the same time, they are constantly looking for revolutionary ways to use existing tech solutions. If you are interested in jobs in this sector, you will need to have a Master’s Degree in a relevant software field. If you meet these qualifications, you can expect to receive a median income of roughly $125,000. Surely, pursue careers as an information research scientist in Maryland.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

Next, many tech enthusiasts are looking into jobs as an artificial intelligence engineer. AI engineers are commissioned with programming, developing, and deploying revolutionary intelligent platforms.

Additionally, they write and train smart algorithms networks to conduct AI responsibilities. Of course, this advanced role requires expertise in data engineering, information science, as well as software programming. Pursuing careers in this field, you can work with creative solutions, solve complex problems, and perform impactful work. Naturally, this is important to unleash your creativity and break down career entry barriers. Absolutely, look into advanced, rapidly growing AI engineering careers in Maryland’s tech economy.

Computer Systems Analyst

Of course, computer systems analyst positions are rapidly growing in Maryland’s innovative technology market. System analysts investigate computer systems and refine procedures. Then, they will discover strategic procedures to make organizations operate more efficiently.

To succeed in this field, you will need to possess a solid understanding of IT, business requirements, as well as potential limitations. This way, you can effectively communicate and collaborate with key stakeholders on IT-related needs. If you meet these qualifications, you can access work flexibility, a high-paying salary, and an excellent work-life balance. Similarly, these careers typically offer excellent opportunities for discovering new aptitude, career growth, and development. Definitely, apply for jobs as a computer systems analyst in Maryland’s rapidly growing tech economy.

There are plenty of dynamic, well-paying jobs in Maryland’s software development market. First off, explore career opportunities as a programmer analyst . Similarly, DevSecOps developers are a great job that allows you to maximize your earning potential. In addition, look into rapidly growing jobs as a research scientist. Next, software enthusiasts across the globe are pursuing AI engineering jobs. Of course, jobs for computer systems analysts are rapidly growing in Maryland.

Follow the points highlighted above to learn about the top software development jobs rapidly growing in Maryland’s tech market.

Like this: Like Loading...