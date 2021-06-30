The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will join law enforcement officials to remind motorists traveling over the Fourth of July weekend to plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home.

The Maryland State Police (MSP) elite State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort – or SPIDRE – team, along with other local enforcement agencies, will be out in force taking impaired drivers off the road.

Between 2015 and 2019, more than 800 people died and more than 15,600 were injured in drug- and/or alcohol-involved crashes in Maryland. Last year, 574 fatalities occurred on Maryland roadways, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2019 even though traffic volumes were down as much as 50% during portions of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, initial police reports show increased speed, instances of impairment and lower seat belt use as the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities.

