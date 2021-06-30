PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 30, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted to lift the local state of emergency for Calvert County effective July 4, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

The state of emergency declaration was initially executed on March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calvert County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to end emergency mandates and restrictions including the statewide mask order in effect for any settings, including schools, camps, and child care facilities.

“The BOCC wants to thank each and every citizen for doing their part to help make it possible for us to lift the state of emergency,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “There is no playbook on navigating a global health crisis. Through the strength and vigilance of residents and businesses, we’ve seen a significant decline of COVID-19 cases and I couldn’t be happier to take another step toward recovery.”

Like this: Like Loading...